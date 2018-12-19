Trillium Health Resources offering crisis counseling after Florence

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Trillium Health Resources has responded to needs across its 26-county area following the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence.

Trillium recently received an allocation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to address the needs of citizens in 12 counties: Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Jones, Hyde, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender and Pitt. These counties were declared disaster areas which allows residents to file for federal assistance.

Trillium will provide 62 outreach crisis counselors to offer emotional support, education on available resources, and referrals to providers when necessary. The services are available to anyone regardless of insurance or Medicaid status.

Cindy Ehlers with Trillium Health Resources talked about the program on Good Morning Carolina Wednesday.

Trillium will operate the CCP under the direction of Hope4NC, developed by the Department of Health and Human Services after Hurricane Matthew. Hope4NC addresses behavioral health, housing, food, or any other needs of those affected after the storms. Trillium staff will wear Hope4NC shirts and carry their Hope4NC badges when making the visits.

Printed materials will be left with agencies and at homes directing individuals to reach out to a variety of numbers depending on their need. These numbers are listed below:

· Hope4NC: 1-855-587-3463

· Legal Aid of NC: 1-866-219-5262

· Disaster Distress Talkline: 1-800-985-5990

*voice, 711, or VRS; or can text “TalkWithUS” to 66746. For Spanish, text “Hablanos” to 66749

· Disaster Unemployment Assistance: 1-866-795-8877

· Disaster Fraud Hotline: 1-866-720-5721

*anonymous calls accepted

Trillium staff will make home visits until around September 2019 and have a presence at assigned Department of Social Services through January 2019. If you or someone you know is in need of help through Hope4NC, please call 1-855-587-3463 or Trillium at 1-877-685-2415.