WFD uses Scandinavian Christmas decoration to remind you about fire safety

By
WWAY News
-
0
WFD is using Billy the Christmas Goat to spread the word about fire safety. (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is using a traditional Scandinavian Christmas decoration to remind the community about fire safety for the holidays.

Meet Billy the Christmas Goat.

The fire department has been posting photos and video of Billy as he tours around Wilmington.

WFD says Billy shared his top tree fire safety tips on a visit to the Battleship, reminding visiting tourists to have smoke alarms and have them tested regularly, to stay by your cooking, never leave candles unattended, and avoid candles in the bedroom or somewhere you may fall asleep or to simply use flameless candles.


