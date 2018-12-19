WFD uses Scandinavian Christmas decoration to remind you about fire safety

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is using a traditional Scandinavian Christmas decoration to remind the community about fire safety for the holidays.

Meet Billy the Christmas Goat.

The fire department has been posting photos and video of Billy as he tours around Wilmington.

WFD says Billy shared his top tree fire safety tips on a visit to the Battleship, reminding visiting tourists to have smoke alarms and have them tested regularly, to stay by your cooking, never leave candles unattended, and avoid candles in the bedroom or somewhere you may fall asleep or to simply use flameless candles.

Billy the Christmas Goat is working to prepare you for a safe & happy holiday! pic.twitter.com/K2quePeCzi — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) December 8, 2018

Billy the Christmas Goat is a straw goat from Scandinavia, where straw goats are used as decorations. Unfortunately for Billy, is he highly flammable. That’s why his nickname is flamma-Billy????.

Do you have any decorations that could burn? If so, move them away from heat sources!! pic.twitter.com/LmalYBwtxD — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) December 10, 2018

Billy the Christmas Goat visited the USS NORTH CAROLINA Battleship ????

Billy shared fire safety tips with the other tourists there! 1.Have working smoke-alarms

2.Stay by your cooking ????3.Never leave lit candles unattended ????@cityofwilmington pic.twitter.com/WY1MLDZhYt — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) December 19, 2018

Heating equipment is 1 of the leading causes of home fire deaths in the winter months. Turn your space-heater off when you sleep or leave your home! pic.twitter.com/w4ttg0aLlI — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) December 11, 2018



