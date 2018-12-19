Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Chris Watts, who’s serving life in prison for the murder of his pregnant wife and two young daughters, is receiving love letters from women.

Prosecutors are releasing dozens of letters sent to the 33-year-old Fayetteville native.

- Advertisement -

“In my heart, you are a great guy,” wrote a woman named Candace.

“I’m hoping to brighten your days,” wrote another woman. Someone even sent a picture of herself in a bikini.

Watts admitted to killing his wife, Shanann, and their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, after first telling police they were missing.

Read more here.