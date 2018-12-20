Cape Fear athletes put their pen to paper on early signing day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Cape Fear area athletes signed their National Letter of Intent today in the early signing period. Below is a list of athletes that signed on Wednesday.

Hoggard High School

Blair Barefoot (Women’s Basketball) Lenoir-Rhyne

Isaiah Kemp (Football) Duke University

Chris Toudle (Football) North Carolina State University

Cameron Thayer (Men’s Soccer) Winthrop University

Zach Zabriskie (Baseball) Francis Marion

Whiteville High School

Donnell Wilson (Football) Coastal Carolina University