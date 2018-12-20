Cape Fear athletes put their pen to paper on early signing day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Cape Fear area athletes signed their National Letter of Intent today in the early signing period. Below is a list of athletes that signed on Wednesday.
Hoggard High School
Blair Barefoot (Women’s Basketball) Lenoir-Rhyne
Isaiah Kemp (Football) Duke University
Chris Toudle (Football) North Carolina State University
Cameron Thayer (Men’s Soccer) Winthrop University
Zach Zabriskie (Baseball) Francis Marion
Whiteville High School
Donnell Wilson (Football) Coastal Carolina University