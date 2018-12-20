CFPUA files motion to intervene in state’s lawsuit against Chemours

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA has filed a motion to intervene in the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s lawsuit against Chemours, claiming the proposed consent order does not do enough to protect the water in our area.

Last month, the state announced it intends to settle its lawsuit with a proposed Consent Order.

The Consent Order hits Chemours with a $12 million fine, requires health screenings of residents who live near the plant and demands the company install new filtration and prevention of GenX emissions or discharge.

CFPUA said it is seeking to intervene in the lawsuit because they believe the proposed order is not adequate to protect CFPUA’s interests or remedy CFPUA’s harms caused by Chemours’ PFAS releases to the Cape Fear River.

On the night before Thanksgiving, NCDEQ released a proposed consent order that would settle the State’s lawsuit against Chemours.

CFPUA says they was not made aware of this proposed consent order before its publication, nor asked how it might impact CFPUA’s efforts to remove PFAS compounds from the drinking water.

This week, CFPUA submitted their formal comments on the proposed consent order, detailing their top concerns, which includes claims that the consent order treats downstream users of the Cape fear River less favorably than groundwater users near the Fayetteville Works facility, nor does it provide assistance in treating our source water for PFAS compounds.

The NCDEQ is still accepting public comments on the proposed order. The deadline is Friday.

You can email them to comments.chemours@ncdenr.gov