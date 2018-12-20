Escaped inmate captured within hours in North Carolina

By
Associated Press
-
0

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Authorities say a minimum custody inmate was captured within hours after escaping in North Carolina.

A North Carolina Department of Public Safety release cited by news outlets says 35-year-old David W. Hinkle was last seen near Craggy Correctional Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and was reported missing three hours later. A second release says he was back in custody by 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The department says Hinkle was admitted to the facility on Oct. 18 to serve a sentence for speeding and eluding arrest. He was scheduled for release in April, but now will be charged in connection with the escape.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer. The releases didn’t say how he escaped or where he was captured.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

You Might Also Like