GoFundMe campaign raises millions in 3 days to fund border wall

(CNN) — A trending GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $5.2 million in three days to fund President Donald Trump’s border wall.

The campaign, called “We The People Will Fund The Wall,” was started by triple-amputee veteran Brian Kolfage Jr. of Florida, according to the fundraising page.

The campaign was launched on Dec. 16 as negotiations stalled between the White House and the Republican-led Congress over border wall funding. As of 10:00 a.m. Thursday, the campaign had raised more than $4.2 million of its $1 billion goal with more than 69,000 people contributing. It had also been shared more than 761,000 times on social media.

“If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall,” the page declares. “That equates to roughly 5Billion [sic] Dollars, even if we get half, that’s half the wall. We can do this.”

Kolfage went to great lengths to prove his veracity on the campaign page. In a section titled, “How do you know this is not a scam,” he wrote, “I’m using my real name, my real information, you can contact me and hold me accountable.” He also promises 100 percent of the donations will go to the “Trump Wall.”

A final promise on the page said if the campaign didn’t reach the $1 billion goal or come significantly close, all the money donated would be refunded.