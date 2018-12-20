Health department confirms 8 flu deaths in NC so far this season

- Advertisement -

In North Carolina, 391 flu deaths were reported during the 2017-2018 flu season — the most reported during a flu season since adult flu deaths became reportable in the state in 2009.

Of those 391 deaths, 290 were people age 65 and older and seven were children under the age of 18.

The department of health defines a flu-related death as a “death resulting from a clinically compatible illness that was confirmed to be influenza by an appropriate laboratory or rapid diagnostic test with no period of complete recovery between the illness and death.”

Officials sound warning after one of the state’s ‘deadliest’ flu seasons Flu season is here, and North Carolina health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated.

Officials are already reporting that influenza cases are higher than this time a year ago.

The CDC recommends vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older.