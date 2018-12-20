Here’s how to get a free pie Friday at newly-opened Blaze Pizza

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s a new place to grab a slice of pizza in the Cape Fear!

Blaze Pizza opened its doors on Military Cutoff Road in New Hanover County Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Blaze Pizza calls itself a “fast-casual modern-day pizza joint.”

With an interactive open kitchen, customers are able to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own for $8.

You can try it for free Friday! From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Blaze will be giving out free pizzas to customers. All you have to do is give them a follow on social media.