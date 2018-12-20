Heroes who saved lives in fiery crash win Carnegie Medal

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The two men who stopped and saved a mother and her toddler from a burning SUV near Carolina Beach have been honored for their acts of heroism.

Joshua Wright and Jay Muxworthy have been named Carnegie heroes. The Carnegie Medal is given throughout the United States and Canada to those risk their lives while saving or attempting to save others. Wright and Muxworthy are two of the 18 people who received the award this year.

On April 24, 2016, Wright and Muxworthy came upon the fiery crash on River Road near the Snow’s Cut Bridge.

They helped get the driver out of the vehicle. Wright climbed through the rear windshield and saved a 2-year-old. After prying open a door, Muxworthy climbed into the SUV to save a 13-month-old still strapped in a car seat.

As flames spread, Muxworthy tried to save the 13-month-old child, but he was overcome by the heat and flames and had to withdraw.

The child did not survive.

Muxworthy was hospitalized for nine days for treatment of his burns. He underwent additional treatment for several months following the accident.

The children’s mother, Melissa Henderson, was under the influence at the time of the crash and pleaded guilty to several charges, including felony death by vehicle and reckless child abuse.

Henderson was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.