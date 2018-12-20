Historic Wilmington bungalow to become seafood restaurant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Big changes are coming for a historic home in Wilmington and they look to be tasty! It’s all thanks to one couple and the Historic Wilmington Foundation.

The 120-year-old house is moving from Bladen Street to 4th and Swann streets where husband and wife Matt Walker and Jennifer Concklin plan to transform it into a southern seafood restaurant.

- Advertisement -

The couple began looking for spaces in February. When they heard about the house through the Historic Wilmington Foundation, they knew it was perfect for their planned downtown eatery.

“We’ve been working in Austin and Denver recently and have fallen in love with some of the reused spaces and we just really loved it,” Walker said. “We really wanted something that would stand out.”

Walker says they plan to open the restaurant by mid summer 2019.