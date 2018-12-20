Lanvale Forest Annexation Takes Next Step

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A neighborhood near Leland is one step closer to becoming part of the town.

Residents of Lanvale Forest off Lanvale Road have been working for nearly two years to have the town annex them.

- Advertisement -

Tonight town council approved a resolution of intent for the involuntary annexation.

The town agreed last year it would maintain the subdivisions crumbling roads if voters approved the move.

Mayor Brenda Bozeman says The next steps are public hearings in February and May.

If all goes as planned property owners would vote on annexation during November’s municipal elections.