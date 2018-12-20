Man wanted for 2017 murder turns himself into deputies

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man staying at Camp Clearwater in Bladen County turned himself into deputies after finding out he was wanted for a 2017 murder.

David Lee Billings, 58, was staying in White Lake with a friend, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say he came to the sheriff’s office on December 10 to turn himself in and meet with investigators after learning he was wanted for murder in Georgia.

Billings, of 136 Twin Acre Court, Bryon, Georgia was interviewed and arrested for a murder that occurred on June 9, 2017 in Peach County Georgia.

Billings was charged with a fugitive warrant and has since been held under no bond pending his extradition to Georgia.