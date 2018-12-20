Nearly 1,000 grams of meth seized and several arrested in drug investigation

BRNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Agents with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit have charged seven following a investigation stemming from community tips and complaints.

Carrie Ann Simmons, 35, of Blue Ray Drive, Leland was arrested on November 12 and charged with conspiring to sell methamphetamine, two counts of PWIMSD methamphetamine, maintaining a residence used for keeping and selling controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Simmons is currently in the Bladen County detention facility on additional charges under a $225,000 bond.

Tyler Justin Demas, 35, also of Blue Ray Drive, Leland is charged with conspiring to sell methamphetamine, two counts of PWIMSD methamphetamine, maintaining a residence used for keeping and selling controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Demas is currently wanted on these by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Clinton Henry, 38, of Pineview Lane, Gastonia was arrested on October 15 and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle used for keeping and selling controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains under a $500,000 bond.

Brandon Perdue, 34, of Confederate Drive, Wilmington was arrested on October 4 and charged with possession of heroin, PWIMSD methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Brunswick County jail where he too remains under a $55,000 bond.

James Allen Hannell, II, 35, of Deerfield Place, Winnabow was arrested on October 4 and was also charged with possession of heroin, PWIMSD methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed into the Brunswick County Detention Facility and later released under a $30,000 bond.

Daniel Villalobos, 39, of N. Wane Stree, Arlington, VA was arrested on October 1and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. He is currently being detained at the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $5,000 bond.

Juan Francisco Moreno, 49, of Sheringham Way, Charlotte was also arrested on October 15 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility and later released under a $5,000 bond.

BCSO says a traffic stop in early October led to the arrests of Perdue and Hannell. Further investigation led to a search warrant being obtained and conducted on October 4 at the home of Demas and Simmons at the Blue Ray Drive address in Leland.

Additional investigative efforts led detectives to the main methamphetamine source and supplier which resulted in an additional traffic stop and the arrests of Moreno, Henry, and Villalobos, according to BCSO. 988 grams of crystal meth, a small amount of heroin, a stolen firearm, and nearly $600 in cash were reportedly seized as a result of the investigation.

The investigation in on going and more arrests are possible.