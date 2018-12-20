North Topsail Beach wants your Christmas tree to build up dunes

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — While the holidays are in full swing, here’s a way to give your Christmas tree a new life when you’re ready to take it down.

The residents, property‐owners, and visitors to North Topsail Beach may dispose of their trees at the beach by also improving the health of the dune system.

You can drop off trees at the access located at BA 31B, 315 New River Inlet Road at the far end of the New Jeffries lot for three weeks following Christmas.

Christmas lights and ornaments should be removed from the trees prior to disposal.

Once the trees are collected, town personnel and volunteers will place these along the oceanfront to build up the sand dunes.

Anyone wanting to volunteer for any part of this initiative or who has questions can email Cameron Kuegel, clkuegel@gmail.com, Thomas Best, tbest@ntbnc.org , Bryan Chadwick,

townmanager@ntbnc.org or Laura Oxley loxley@ntbnc.org