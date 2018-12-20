‘Secret Santa’ hands out hundred dollar bills to strangers

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A generous Arizona man handed out $10,000 to strangers Wednesday.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he was inspired by the original “Secret Santa,” a man by the name of Larry Stewart who made a practice of handing out cash in the Kansas City area.

“We’re telling the story of Secret Santa,” he said.

With help from volunteers and the Peoria Police Department, the good Samaritan drove around town in a white van looking for people he thought could use a helping hand. When he found a target, he’d tell them Stewart’s story and would hand them several hundred dollar bills.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” said one of the recipients, Anita Vargas. “It’s crazy.”

