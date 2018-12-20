Team of the Week : West Brunswick boy’s basketball

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)–In high school sports you often have plenty of new faces on a team from year to year. This season the West Brunswick boy’s basketball team has eight returners and it is starting to show.

Last Friday night the Trojans picked up a huge win over the Laney Buccaneers to begin Mideastern conference play, 51-50. This comes after the Bucs beat West Brunswick both times last season.

“We just kept chipping and grinding away. That win is 100 percent on our kids. It took a 100 percent buy in from the staff and the players in that win,”said West Brunswick head coach Ty Johnson.

The Trojans big win on Friday night came in front of a huge hometown crowd packed into a rather small gym. The atmosphere helped keep West Brunswick in the game when they were down by 16 points at one time in the third quarter.

“It was awesome. It is one of those games where the whole community, the whole student section, everyone’s all behind us. It’s just one of those game you don’t want to lose no matter who it is against,”said Trojan senior Alex Younts.

West Brunswick suffered their first conference loss of the year on Tuesday night falling in overtime to a talented Ashley team on the road. From here on out the Trojan schedule gets no easier with the West Bladen Christmas tournament next weekend , then jumping right back into MEC play. Even with all of that ahead of them , their mentality and goals are still in tacked.

“We just have to keep getting better as a team . That includes getting better through adversity and whatever else hits us. Then from there its just whatever it may bring to us. We will see,”said West Brunswick senior Caleb Gilbert.

West Brunswick will take on Whiteville on Thursday, December 27th in their first game of the West Bladen Adidas Christmas tournament with tip-off set for 6:00 P.M. from Bladenboro.