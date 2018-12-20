Topsail and Jacksonville split doubleheader on the hardwood

HAMPSTEAD (WWAY)–Jacksonville traveled down U.S 17 tonight to take on the Topsail Pirates in non-conference play before the Christmas break.

Topsail and Jacksonville met in the girl’s side of things earlier in the season with the Cardinals coming out with the 43 point win. This time around the Pirates kept it much closer, but in the end fell on their homecourt 51-36.

In the boy’s game Topsail was playing their 8th game, while Jacksonville was playing just their 2nd. The Cardinals played in the football state championship game and did not start their basketball season until this week. It showed early on as Topsail held the 25-7 lead after the first quarter. The Pirates were able to hold off the Cardinals in the second half for the 84-68 win on Thursday night.

Topsail will take part in the East Columbus Christmas tournament that begins on Thursday, December 27th in Lake Waccamaw.