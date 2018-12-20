UNCW women’s basketball looks to bounce back at home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The last time that UNCW women’s basketball played at home was back on December 1st, and that was also the last time that they won a game against Fayetteville State.

Since then the Seahawks have fell in back to back games to ACC teams. That road trip included North Carolina and Pittsburgh University. UNCW had a chance against the Lady Panthers as they held the lead with 1:38 left to go in the game, but Pitt went on a 9-3 run to end the game. That helped them secure the 60-56 win over UNCW.

- Advertisement -

The Seahawks will have a chance to get the taste of the loss out of their mouth on Friday night, when they host Longwood University at Trask Coliseum. Even with the two game losing streak, UNCW believes that their team is headed in the right direction.

“This is going to continue to make this team fight because they have the will inside them, they are a family. Were going to make a name for ourselves by the end of the year. I think that we are going to keep growing and getting better,”said UNCW women’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot.

The Seahawks and Longwood University will tip-off at 7:00 P.M. on Friday night from Trask Coliseum.