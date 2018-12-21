Blood pressure drug recalled after detection of cancer-causing ingredient

(WWAY) — Torrent Pharmaceuticals is recalling two lots of Losartan potassium tablets that are often used to treat people with Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, due to an unexpected “impurity” that can cause cancer.

The FDA says there are trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), which has been classified as a probable carcinogen.

The affected lots being recalled are 30, 90, and 1000-count bottles, all with an expiration date of April 2019.

To date, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Patients who are on Losartan should continue taking their medication, as the risk of harm to the patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment. Patients should contact their pharmacist or physician who can advise them about an alternative treatment prior to returning their medication.

Consumers with medical questions regarding this recall or to report an adverse event can contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited at: