Choo Choo! Holiday Train Expo runs until December 30

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Holiday Train Expo promises fun for kids and kids-at-heart throughout the holiday season at Wilmington’s Independence Mall.

Presented by the Cape Fear Model Railroad Society, the expo includes a Christmas Village, the Polar Express, 32 varieties of trains and 11 layouts.

John Rhodes of the Cape Fear Railroad Society says the event is “free admission for first responders and our wonderful men and women in uniform.”

It is Fridays from 6 – 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 – 6 p.m. in the Dillard’s wing of the mall. Admission is only $6.