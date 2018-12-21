Governor announces 4 companies bringing nearly 700 jobs

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper says four companies are bringing nearly 700 jobs to North Carolina.

In a series of announcements Thursday, Cooper’s office said Cognizant, a leading provider of information technology, consulting and business process services, is expanding its Charlotte operations with 300 jobs. Cognizant currently employs more than 960 people in Charlotte.

The governor’s office also announced LGM Enterprises LLC will create 145 jobs and launch a company at the North Carolina Global TransPark in Lenoir County. LGM operates a jet charter service and plans to launch a plant that paints and refurbishes aircraft.

Catawba County is getting 237 jobs through Isotopen Technologien München, a group of specialized radiopharmaceutical companies, and Shurtape Technologies, a manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products.

