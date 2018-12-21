Here’s where you can recycle your Christmas tree in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC –- Attention New Hanover County resident! The county’s Environmental Management Department is offering free Christmas tree recycling beginning Wednesday through January 15.

“We want to provide residents who live in the unincorporated areas of the county, outside of city limits, with the option to recycle their live Christmas trees,” said Environmental Management Director Joe Suleyman. “They are biodegradable and we are able to recycle them into mulch or compost.”

Lights and decorations must be removed and artificial trees cannot be accepted. There will be a designated area at each location for the trees to be neatly stacked. The drop-off locations are:

Home Depot, 5511 Carolina Beach Road

Home Depot, 210 Eastwood Road

New Hanover County Landfill, 5210 US Highway 421 North

This program is funded and coordinated by the New Hanover County Environmental Management Department, with support from the City of Wilmington Sanitation Department, and the Home Depot. Learn more here.