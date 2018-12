LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police need your help finding a man accused of stealing money from a donation jar at a Leland gas station.

On November 30, the man reportedly entered the Buy-N-Go located on Ploof Road in Leland.

- Advertisement -

He then allegedly stole items from the store and money from a donation jar at the register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Kazee at (910) 371-0274.