NC woman decorates home with nearly 200 Christmas trees

LEXINGTON, NC (WXII/CNN) — A woman in Lexington defines the spirit of Christmas.

She’s using her passion for the holiday to make a difference.

Jeannie Harrison starts decorating for Christmas on October 1 and for good reason. She fills nearly every square inch of her house with ornate decorations, including 175 Christmas trees.

Harrison is better known as “The Christmas Tree Lady.”

“I just started one day and it got bigger and bigger,” Harrison said. “I get people’s junk and make it my treasures.”

Jeannie and her husband, Robbie, started this venture in 2010.

“I told Jeannie when we moved into this house, she wanted to do some big decorating – I said, well, I love Christmas and I love decorations, but I don’t decorate,” Robbie said. “So you’ll have to do all the decorating.”

