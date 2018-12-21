Santa visits children at New Hanover Regional Medical Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus made a special visit to the Port City this morning just a few days before Christmas.

Santa stopped by the Betty H.Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital at New Hanover Regional Medical Center to spread some Christmas cheer to dozens of children in the pediatric unit.

Santa visited with about 30 children who are in the hospital right now. Some of the children are hoping they will get to leave the hospital before Christmas, but some will not have that option.

Santa said even though this is the busiest time of the year for him, this trip is very important to him.

“It’s always important to let everybody know that even though they are not at home, we still remember them and we’re still going to visit them,” Santa said.

Santa says it is special for him too.

“It’s absolutely heart warming every year. It always brings back memories as well,” Santa said.

There is one memory he said he will never forget. Three years ago, Santa said he met a young boy who had just had an operation and he was blind. Santa said something the boy said immediately stuck out to him.

“When I asked him what he wanted for Christmas. His response was, he didn’t want anything. He wanted to know what I wanted. It just kind of warms your heart.”