Second half surge leads Mercer past UNCW men’s basketball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–UNCW men’s basketball led Mercer 33-31 at half, but the Bears rallied in the second half to pick up the 77-73 win over the Seahawks.

Jeantal Cylla continues to play impressive basketball for UNCW. The FIU transfer finished with a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Sims and Jay Estime pitched in 12 apiece in the loss. Mercer was led by Ross Cummings with 18 points, he was one of the three Bears in double figures.

- Advertisement -

The turning point in the game came with 13:20 left to go in the second half, from that point on the Bears went on a 18-4 run to take the lead. Mercer would never trail again in the ballgame on their way to the win.

UNCW will be back in action after the Christmas break on December 29th when they start conference play hosting the College of Charleston at Trask.