Wilmington Police officers shop with kids for annual Santa Cop program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department hosted their annual Santa Cop Program Friday and by the looks of things, the cops and the kids had a ton of fun!

Officers and civilians paired with local children for a one-day shopping spree at Walmart on Sigmon Road.

- Advertisement -

More than 50 children were registered to participate.

1 of 9

Each child received a $100 gift card to pick out their favorite things.

The Santa Cop Program is made possible by the generous donation of local individuals, businesses and organizations.