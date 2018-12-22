SC man accused of traveling to Pender for sex with child

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A sex offender from South Carolina is accused of traveling to Pender County for a sexual encounter with a child.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Blaine Peter Zdybel, 36, of Myrtle Beach, Friday for two counts of felony rape/sex offense, two counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one count of resist, delay, obstruct a Public Officer.

Investigators accuse Zdybel of traveling from South Carolina to meet with the victim for the purposes of having sexual contact.

Zdybel is in the Pender County Jail under $1 million bond.

Zdybel is a registered sex offender in the state of South Carolina. According to his entry on the registry, he was convicted last year of indecent exposure.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office stresses the importance to parents to constantly monitor their children’s access to social media sites.

The sheriff’s office is also asked for the public’s help. They’d like with information about Zdybel to call Det. Sgt. Steve Clina at (910) 259-1437.