UNCW women’s basketball grinds out win over Longwood

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There was a combined 52 turnovers on Friday night as UNCW women’s basketball hosted Longwood University. It was the Seahawks that pulled it together late picking up the win 35-33 in a low scoring affair.

Only one Seahawk finished the evening in double figures and that was GiGi Smith who had 12 points and 8 rebounds. Smith hit the go-ahead three pointer with 1:36 left to go in the game.

Stephanie Guihon and Kristina Antonenko led Longwood with eight points apiece, while Mallory Odell had a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Seahawks won’t be back on court until Sunday, December 30th when they take on East Carolina in Greenville with a 2:00 P.M. start.