Moores Creek one of many park sites closed due to partial shutdown

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Into day two of the partial shutdown of our federal government.

Many essential agencies continue to operate, but sites like those a part of the National Parks Service announced closures this weekend.

Moores Creek National Battlefield announced Saturday that the site will remain closed indefinitely. Officials with the park took to social media saying the closure is needed in order for resource protection and safety until the federal government reopens.

The office will not be responding to visit requests until they reopen.