WPD investigates Saturday evening stabbing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Prince Mini Mart at 3002 Princesses Place Dr.

Police say they were responding to a Shotspotter alert in that area when they found the victim of the stabbing. EMS responded and took the victim to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

WPD says no other information is available at this time.

If you have any information, contact Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3600 or use Text-a-Tip.