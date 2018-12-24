He’s made the list: North Carolina man is hall-of-fame Santa

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — He may be newly inducted into a hall of fame, but this Santa Claus is staying in town.

The Greensboro News & Record reports lifelong Guilford County resident Jac Grimes was one of six inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame this year.

Having first donned the suit in 2006, Grimes says he’s “still kind of shocked” he was selected to join an elite club that includes people who donned the suit in department stores for 30 years. Four of 64 members are from North Carolina, including Ed Asner and Mickey Rooney.

Grimes says that as a man with a large white beard, he essentially fell into the role. He’ll get to enjoy his favorite part of being Santa on Monday, when he’s scheduled to pose for photos with newborns at a hospital.