NC ferries on reduced schedule Christmas Eve, Christmas

MANNS HARBOR, NC (NCDOT) — In order to save operating costs on traditionally low traffic days, several routes in the North Carolina Ferry System will be operating on alternate schedules Dec. 24-25.

The schedules are as follows:

- Advertisement -

Southport-Fort Fisher

Dec. 24 – 25:

From Southport: 7, 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m., 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m.

From Fort Fisher: 7:45, 9:15 and 10:45 a.m., 12:15, 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m.

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach

Dec. 24 – 25:

From Cherry Branch: 5, 5:45, 6:45, 7:45, 9 and 11 a.m., 12, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 and 10 p.m., midnight.

From Minnesott Beach: 5:25, 6:15, 7:15, 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 p.m., 12:30 a.m.

Ocracoke-Cedar Island

Dec. 25:

From Ocracoke: 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Cedar Island: 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Swan Quarter

Dec. 25:

From Ocracoke: 1:30 p.m.

From Swan Quarter: 4:30 p.m.

Hatteras-Ocracoke

Dec. 24:

From Hatteras: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 a.m., 12, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 9 p.m., midnight.

From Ocracoke: 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 25:

From Hatteras: 5, 6, 8, 9 and 11 a.m., 12, 2, 3, 6 and 9 p.m., midnight.

From Ocracoke: 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.

The Currituck-Knotts Island and Bayview-Aurora ferry routes will run their regular schedules both days.