Baby who fought for survival in NICU, now home for the holidays

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s an early Christmas gift. One that some are saying is a miracle. She fought for survival, and now one little angel has made her way home.

When Autumn followed up with maternal fetal medicine at 23 weeks they were told Arielle was too small to survive. But against those odds, Arielle came into the world on May 9th by and emergency C-section.

- Advertisement -

She weighed less than one pound when she was born at 25 weeks.

For the next 190 days, Arielle spent her life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Betty H. Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital before officially coming home on November 15th.

“It is not an easy journey by any means. Every time her monitor goes off. Every time, she sneezes or her heart rate goes up you get a little worried,” said Autumn Painter.

Now, Arielle is seven months old and 10 pounds. Her day begins with a regimen of medicines and a continuous feeding tube. She see’s a team of specialists ranging from cardiologists to physical therapists, but despite the trials her family says it’s an amazing feeling to have her home, thriving and growing. To her family, she’s a true gift this holiday.