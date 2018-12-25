Faith group makes hundreds of Christmas meals to share God’s love

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s the season of goodwill, and one local non-profit is making sure those in need stay full with food and hope this Christmas.

“It’s not about receiving; it’s about giving,” Dean Syler.

That is the meaning of Christmas to Syler, the director of Faith-Building Missions in Ocean Isle Beach.

Today he and his daughter Rachel along with countless volunteers spent their Christmas day living up to that message.

“We have the opportunity to share God’s love with people in a tangible way,” Rachel said.

That way being providing hundreds of people in need with home-cooked meals filled with southern staples, including pork, mac and cheese, baked beans and green beans.

While the non profit has been delivering these meals for the last 14 years, their work extends farther in time and..distance.

“Faith building missions started about 24 years ago,” Dean said. “We’ve also been doing a lot of work in Mexico.”

After the meals were packaged volunteers hit the roads to surprise families across the region.

The reactions were priceless.

“We’ve just been blessed to reach out and have God saved the souls through what we’ve been blessed with to do,” Dean said.

Volunteers from Faith-Building Missions cooked all 418 meals themselves, but they say it’s never about them. Instead it’s about showing the love of Christ this Christmas.