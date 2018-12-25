Holly Ridge VFW post hosts first holiday dinner potluck

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — For the first time military families in Holly Ridge gather to share a holiday meal.

They all packed the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9983 this afternoon for the potluck dinner. This is the first year the VFW post hosted the dinner.

It was born out of the idea to gather vets, spouses and auxiliary members who either need more space or need more company during the holidays.

It is also a good opportunity to get everyone fed and they had plenty of food to go around.

“Those are the most crucial times when our veterans, our widows and our members of the auxiliary need us the most to be there for them,” said post quartermaster Anna Cummings. “And it’s been one big family. Where you might normally only have one small family gathering of three to five, this way we have a family gathering of fifty or sixty.”

The post also surprised one local family impacted by Hurricane Florence with gifts for their kids.