WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person left without a home on Christmas after a kitchen fire in Wilmington.

The Wilmington Fire Department arrived on scene just before 10:00 Christmas morning to Seahawk Court.

Fire officials say heavy smoke was showing from the apartment as they arrived.

They contained the fire to the kitchen area of the apartment. No injuries were reported, but the person inside was treated for possible smoke inhalation.