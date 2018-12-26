13th Annual Matunda Ya Kwanzaa

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation will be hosting an African-American festival in honor of the start of Kwanzaa celebrating culture, heritage and traditional values this year.

The event will take place at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 600 Grace St., in Wilmington. It will take place nightly from December 26 through January 1, 6-9 p.m.

The theme for this years celebration is “Harvesting the Seeds After the Storm” featuring artists and performances from Avery Sloan, Minister Duran Copeland, African Dance, poetry recital, face paintings and games, refreshments and a community fashion show designed with culture in mind.

This years event will also include a Kwanzaa Market in observance of the 4th Kwanzaa principle Ujamma Cooperative Economics.