Community joins together to celebrate ‘UMOJA’ to start Kwanzaa

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –December 26th marks the first day of Kwanzaa which is a celebration that honors African heritage. Each night of the seven day ceremony recognizes a core principle. Wednesday is UMOJA which is unity in Swahili.

The Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation is celebrating the first day of the 13 year community tradition at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Wilmington. It ends on January 1st.

Each night will host a Kwanzaa Market with small businesses selling their products which, is the core principle of day 4– cooperative economics or UJAMAA.

“We’ll teach about self determination, collective work, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith because we know that in order to make a vibrant community that we have to have those principles,” said Museum Foundation Founder Islah Speller.

On New Year’s Eve, the celebration will include a fashion show starting at 6 PM. All are invited to participate and showcase their culture.