Kids break out their new toys after Christmas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A nice, sunny day like the Wednesday after Christmas is the perfect chance to play with new Christmas presents outdoors and it’s also a great day to take steps toward New Year’s resolutions.

“I got a new bike and a big dog, but it’s stuffed as a bear,” said Mya Mason.

Mason and her family were soaking up the sun on Wednesday with brand new bikes at Hugh MacRae Park. She says she got to ride her bike right after opening it, but the park’s mile and a half trail is perfect for a ride.

“It was just a little chilly, but it’s nice and sunny, so it keeps you warm,” said Elizabeth Carol Gordon, a Wilmington resident. “I mean that’s the good part about Wilmington. We have pretty decent weather for the most part.”

Gordon says her daughter has struggled with braking but, she is getting the hang of it.

“We wanted to get her something that would put her outside more since we have a lot of parks and places to ride it,” said Gordon. “So, we got her a really cool bike, so she’s learning that… she rode it around yesterday, and she’s doing good.”

Dozens of others were at the park…some running, some walking, and others playing. Visitors say this is the day to begin resolutions with New Year’s Eve just 5 days away.

Last January, Forbes reported most Americans make their number one goal losing weight or being a better person but, Gordon says she is making a different change this year.

“I am actually just trying to do a career change for myself that’s my big goal but other than that be happy,” said Gordon. “We like to go on vacations, so just take more vacations.”