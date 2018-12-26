Lawmakers react to Governor’s veto, statements on newest bill

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A bill vetoed and the Governor calling it an opening to conceal wrongdoing in elections. Before his statements, it had overwhelming support in the General Assembly.

The bill restores procedural practices of the State Boards on Ethics and Elections.

This was a request from the DOT and DMV out of lawsuits the legislature loss to the Governor. That all led to a revision and restoring of the two board’s constitutional powers.

This bill was changed according to lawmakers all in an effort to address the ongoing alleged election fraud. It saw bipartisan support, that is until the Governor vetoed it.

- Advertisement -

“It’s astonishing that the legislature has passed a bill, HB 1029, (which I vetoed) that mandates secrecy for campaign finance investigations by the Elections Board,” said Governor Cooper. “Not only that, the new bill makes it harder to prosecute people and groups that violate campaign finance laws.”

His Friday veto came after overwhelming support in both chambers by both parties for the bill. Rep. Frank Iler referencing the House vote.

“His party certainly voted for it, what 81 to 18, that’s overwhelming,” said the Republican who represents Brunswick County in Raleigh.

Related Article: GOP vows to fight ruling on North Carolina House districts

It passed in a 34 to 3 Senate vote. It sets up key mandates to hold a new primary election and general election if the state Board of Elections says one is needed. It also gives the board an April deadline to complete their investigation of voting irregularities in the 2018 election.

“We saw the shell of it and we saw a lot of very good things,” said New Hanover County Rep. Deb Butler. “It’s a very good step in the right direction, and I thought I could support it until I saw the fact that we’re trying to protect wrongdoers.”

Representative Butler was one of those 81 lawmakers supporting the bill, at first.

She tells us she did not see the part of it where the bill creates several clauses.

One would set a 4 year statute of limitations on complaints for campaign violations.

Those complaints and investigations could all be confidential. This potentially could seal information like what has been given to the public in the current alleged election fraud investigation.

“If a complaint is filed and it is confidential then the public isn’t aware of it and an election happens,” said the Democratic representative. “Well they didn’t have all of the information in which to evaluate their candidate.”

Representative Iler is a lead supporter of the bill. He says confidentiality is nothing new to the complaint process.

“All I can say to that is, the Governor has a right to be wrong and I think he is wrong,” said Iler.

Butler says she would vote ‘no’ on the bill if she gets a second chance on it.