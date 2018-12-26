Ready to get rid of your Christmas tree? Here’s how to get it recycled for free- WWAY TV

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY TV)–

As the holidays draw to a close…it’s time to get rid of those Christmas trees. And if you’re a New Hanover County resident, you can get yours recycled for free.

Through December 26th to January 15th, residents can drop off their Christmas trees at the Home Depot on Eastwood road or in Monkey Junction, along with the New Hanover County landfill for free recycling.

The trees will go towards beach re-nourishment, mulching and landscaping while helping to keep landfills emptier.

The only rules- no ornaments or artificial trees will be allowed.

This service is a partnership of New Hanover County Environmental Management, City of Wilmington Solid Waste Division, and Home Depot.