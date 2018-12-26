Someone has $1.5B waiting from October Mega Millions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The clock is ticking on someone to claim the $1.5 billion-plus Mega Millions lottery prize from a ticket sold in South Carolina.

The winning ticket with all six numbers drawn Oct. 23 was purchased by someone at a gas station outside Simpsonville.

- Advertisement -

The State reports the person or group has 180 days to claim the winnings. But as of this week, no one has come forward.

If the money isn’t claimed by late April, the money will return to the 44 states that hold Mega Millions lotteries. South Carolina’s total from that pot would add up to $11.2 million, which would go into the state’s education fund.

Tax experts say the delay may just be the winner wanting to get his or her financial situation in order.