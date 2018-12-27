Criminal summons issued for David Eason of “Teen Mom 2”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a criminal summons has been issued for David Eason, the husband of “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans.

The summons charges Eason with tampering with a vehicle and injury to personal property and says that pulling the truck damaged the transmission.

According to the summons on June 13 used a winch to move a parked pick-up truck belonging to Terry Hill of Bolton.

WPD began investigating last week after Eason posted a video of what happened to YouTube.

A WPD spokeswoman says initially Hill declined to press charges, but then changed his mind Friday. She says Hill went to the magistrate’s office, where an officer met him and helped him file for the criminal summons.

Eason is due in court Jan. 28, 2019.