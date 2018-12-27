Find out how you can help the environment by getting rid of your Christmas tree

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — This year, your Christmas tree doesn’t have to go to a landfill. It can still do some good at area beaches.

Residents can drop their Christmas trees off at North Topsail Beach. The trees will be used to help replace the dunes that got destroyed by Florence.

Town Manager Bryan Chadwick says this is also a great way to preserve the environment. Chadwick explains how the project works.

“You place it in front. And you set it down using some twine that will help secure it so the wind won’t blow it away. And if you look at it, within a matter of days, you’ll start seeing sand collect,” said Bryan Chadwick.

Chadwick says it will already cost millions of dollars to replace the sand.

Chadwick says the deadline to drop off trees is January 15, but they will keep taking trees after that date. He reminds people to take all lights and ornaments off their tree before dropping it off.