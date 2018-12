SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina 4th of July Festival in Southport has been a celebration for more than 200 years. Now you can be part of the show!

The festival is looking for artisans and crafters to participate in this year’s show.

It’s July 2 – 4 in Franklin Square Park in Southport.

If you are interested in being a vendor please apply by February 15, 2019. Application form is available by clicking here.