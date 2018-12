MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department has made an arrest in a bank robbery that occurred last week.

The robbery happened at the First Citizens Bank at 7500 Kings Highway on December 21.

Wednesday night, MBPD released a photo of the suspect, Robert Junior Thomas.

As of Thursday morning, police said he has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call MBPD at 843-918-1382.