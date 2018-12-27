STOLEN: Letters to Santa mailbox missing from Nakina post office

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While you were probably nestled snug in your bed waiting for Christmas morning, a real-life Grinch was at work in Nakina.

Yesterday the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office took a report about the letters to Santa mailbox being stolen from outside the post office at 7731 Seven Creeks Highway in Nakina.

James Bell, the postmaster for the area, says it was there when the post office closed Monday night, but disappeared either later that night or sometime during Christmas day.

According to the sheriff’s office, all letters were removed from the mailbox before closing Monday evening.

Bell says the Santa mailbox has been at the post office “forever.”

If you have any information on where the mailbox is, call the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.