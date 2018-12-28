Are personal breathalyzers worth it? NC trooper weighs in

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you are planning on heading out for New Years Eve, you may want to listen up. You can now buy a personal breathalyzer, but is it a good idea?

“You know, if you’ve got to ask the question, you’re probably not safe and you need to look into an alternate method to get home,” said State Trooper Eric Mellott.

You can now tote your own personal breathalyzer out with you, but Mellott says it may not be worth it.

Mellott says they do not endorse these breathalyzers. He says the test for sobriety goes far beyond that device.

“We evaluate each individual person and again, the statute is a lot more complex than just the number. We want people to understand that sober people wreck everyday,” said Mellott.

Mellott says there are a variety of factors that play a role in sobriety tests.

You can find these personal breathalyzers at certain drugstores. That number it shows though, might not always be accurate.

Mellott says that one device should not be the deciding factor on whether you drive home.

“As far as relying on a secondary device that I honestly have no knowledge of how they work or what their functions are, I would rather see somebody be safe than sorry,” said Mellott.

Above all, Mellott wants people to be smart.

WWAY reached out to more than a dozen breweries and bars in the area. Most either declined to comment or said they do not think this issue pertains to them.